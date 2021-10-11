More than 30K sit for UPSC prelims in TN

Chennai :

Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the UPSC prelims have been postponed from June 27, 2021, to October 10, 2021. As per the guidelines, all standard operating procedures, including social distancing were followed in the exam centres.





The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately a little over 700. The vacancies will be filled in several government departments, including IAS, IPS and IFS.





A UPSC notification said the applicant’s admission to all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.





The exams were conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions with only two candidates were allowed to sit at a table. The UPSC authorities have also ensured the availability of hand sanitizers and thermal scanners. Face masks were made mandatory for the candidates, who appear for the exams.





Every candidate appearing at the examination who is otherwise eligible shall be permitted six attempts at the combined civil service.





The civil services preliminary exam will consist of two papers of objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. Accordingly, the exam also comprises two compulsory papers of 200 marks each.