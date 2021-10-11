TN inoculates 22.5 lakh people in 5th mega vax drive

Chennai :

The highest number of 1,63,884 doses were administered in Chennai, followed by 1.09 lakh doses in Coimbatore and 1 lakh doses in Salem. Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Ramanathapuram during the drive.





Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the vaccination site at Maduvankarai Primary Health Centre in Guindy and St Francis Xavier Middle School in Little Mount. A total of 32,017 vaccination centres, including 1,600 camps in Chennai were organised as part of the drive.





The Chief Minister said 65 per cent of the total beneficiaries received their first dose and 22 per cent their second dose as of Saturday. “We are vaccinating people aged 18 years and above on priority and they should make use of the nearest vaccination camps. The district collectors have been advised to pay special attention and achieve the goal of COVID-19 vaccination camps,” he said.





There were more than 44 lakh doses of vaccines available in the State for the fifth mega vaccination drive. Health Minister Ma Subramanian earlier said for the vaccination drive, priority was given to the districts with low seroprevalence so that more people can be vaccinated.





The TN Health officials said the department aims to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the total State’s population and mega vaccination drives play a major role in the same.





The officials in the districts with low coverage have been advised to raise awareness among the general public about the need to get inoculated and encourage people to take the vaccine voluntarily.





The vaccination sites would not function on Monday after the mega vaccination drive on Sunday.