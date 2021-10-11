3rd wave unlikely, but ready to tackle if it manifests: Docs

Chennai :

“Except for Kerala, Mizoram and Meghalaya, the rest of the country has reached the endemic stage and hence there is no reason to anticipate or expect a third wave,” he told DT Next. “However, we might face a small seasonal wave around October 22,” he added.





Vellore corporation health officer Dr Manivannan, when asked, also reiterated the same view. Stating that Vellore city was reporting a few positive cases daily, he said there “has been no coronavirus related deaths for over 20 days.” Asked if the local body was ready to handle the third if and when it manifested, he said: “Everything is ready and though CCC (Corona Care Centres) operated in the government Thanthai Periyar Government Polytechnic have been closed, all necessary equipment is stored safely nearby and could be pressed back into service immediately.” A Vellore-based government doctor on condition of anonymity said “the aggressive vaccination drive undertaken by the state government was the reason for medical personnel not anticipating a third wave.” The continued operation of vaccination camps daily has resulted in the public being forced to get vaccinated with Vellore Collector recently asking lodge owners to ensure that only vaccinated staff were on their premises and also to ensure that only those vaccinated were allowed to stay in their lodges.





Sathuvachary PHC personnel who conduct a vaccination camp at the collectorate entrance said they vaccinated around 50 persons daily.





A Siddha medical officer in Tirupattur said: “We are ready for any eventuality and have on stock enough nilavembu kashayam and kabasura kudineer for emergencies.”