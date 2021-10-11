TPR now at 0.9 per cent in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The highest number of 171 new cases were reported in Chennai, while Coimbatore reported 132 cases. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases of COVID-19, while Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Tirupathur, Theni and Virudhunagar had less than 10 cases of COVID-19.





The overall TPR stands at 0.9 per cent and the highest positivity rate of 2 per cent was recorded in Namakkal. Chennai records a 0.8 per cent positivity rate currently. As many as 1,39,612 people were tested for COVID-19 in the State, with active cases being 16,130.





As many as 15 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the virus to 35,783. The highest of three deaths were reported in Tiruvarur. A total of 1,436 people have been discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,26,352.