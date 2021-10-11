Job fraud case: Proceedings against Senthil Balaji stayed

Chennai :

The case against him was that he had allegedly cheated many people by promising them jobs as drivers and conductors in the State transport corporation when he held the same portfolio from 2011-15 in the then AIADMK government. Later, he quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK and became a Minister in the present regime.





On a criminal revision petition filed by the Minister, Mr Justice M.Nirmal Kumar granted the interim after senior counsel S.Prabakaran urged the court to compound the offences as a compromise had been reached between the parties and the issue was settled amicably.





Observing that it would be appropriate to stay the proceedings pending before the Special Court trying cases against MPs and MLAs until a final decision could be taken on compounding the offence, the judge passed the interim order and adjourned further hearing in the case to October 22.