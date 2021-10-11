‘Retinal disease overlooked in eye campaigns’

Chennai :

According to a press release, the chairman further said though the retinal disease can be effectively managed if diagnosed in time, unfortunately, it gets low priority in blindness prevention programmes compared to diseases like cataracts or glaucoma.





Reticon, an initiative of Dr Agarwal’s Retina Foundation, drew participants from all over India and abroad including 600 ophthalmologists and specialists in vitreo retina. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, inaugurated the conference.





“There is low awareness in India about diseases of the retina. This makes the field of retinal surgery extremely important. With rapid medical advances related to retinal diseases, their management and treatment are becoming much more affordable and effective. This conference aims to plug this gap,” Dr Amar Agarwal said.