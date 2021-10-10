Panel for plastics eradication formed: TN

Chennai :

While a division bench of MHC comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice P.T.Asha had heard a review application seeking the efficient implementation of plastic ban, the state government explained its efforts to eradicate plastic. Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, apprised the MHC about steps taken by state to eradicate plastics after an order passed on January 1, 2019. The bench praised the state for its steps to ban plastics. “We would like to express our appreciation for the presentation given before the Court on the steps underway in this endeavour,” the court observed.