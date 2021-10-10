Ancient tiles, pottery found in Pudukai

Chennai :

Sources said, first phase of excavation was completed last week and follow ups like surface exploration was conducted by archaeological research forum of Pudukkottai and the team led by A Manikandan, founder and research scholar, Department of Ancient science, Tamil University. The team identified a special kind of jar bottom which was used to store liquids, said Manikandan. According to them, Porpanai Kottai (Fort) has four entrances, there are sacred groves temples and as an evidence, a mound of Palace was found in the west side of the Inner fort, this features surprisingly resembles Sangam Era fort.