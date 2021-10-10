Notice to SIC for not replying to RTI query

The Madras High Court judge Justice SM Ramesh issued notice to State Information Commission SIC on a petition moved by former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan seeking direction to the SIC to decide on a complaint submitted by him for not responding to his queries under the RTI act regarding his mercy petition.
Chennai:
“I am being incarcerated for nearly 30 years and the information sought from the public authority is very much connected with my life and personal liberty envisaged under Article 21,” the Perarivalan’s writ petition read. Perarivalan further submitted that he was shocked to know that the governor was deferred with decision of state council of ministers recommending his release.
