Man kills wife with hammer, hangs self

Chennai :

Police said Murthy (43) pledged his land to a local for Rs 5 lakh to help his father in law Elumalai. As his daughter’s marriage was also to be fixed he asked his wife Kalaiselvi (35) to ask her father to repay the money he had borrowed. When this did not happen, Murthy’s creditor demanded either repayment or asked that the pledged land be transferred to his name. This resulted in frequent quarrels between Murthy and Kalaiselvi. After one such quarrel on Friday afternoon, Murthy in a fit of rage took a hammer and bludgeoned Kalaiselvi to death on the spot. He then hanged himself from a tree in the back yard.