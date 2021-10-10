Woman saves two boys from drowning

Chennai :

Police said that Mydeen Arasan (14) son of Narasiman a daily wage earner of Sooraimottur went fishing along with friends Logesh and Sunil in a channel of Nandimangalam irrigation tank. As surplus water from tank was overflowing in the channel, the 3 boys slipped and fell into the channel which had a swirling current. On hearing their cries, Punitha (45) a widow who was washing clothes tied one end of her sari to a tree and the other end to herself, entered water and successfully saved both Logesh and Sunil. She was unable to save Mydeen Arasan. Meanwhile, locals entered the water and rescued the boy and rushed him to Sholingur government hospital where doctors said he was already dead.