Kamal condoles Piraisoodan’s demise

Chennai :

Haasan took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the Piraisoodan. “Hiding his poetic talent, he used to write lyrics for the situation given by the music composer and director. Now he is hiding from those who love his songs as well. His songs will never die. My condolences, “ he wrote. Piraisoodan had been unwell for the past few days over an ailment and breathed his last on Friday. after suffering a heart attack. He was 65. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has penned songs for several films, including those acted by Superstar Rajinikanth. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Lyricist for his songs in movies like ‘Thayagam, ’ ‘En Rasavin Manasile’ and ‘Neeyum Naanum’ in 1996,1991 and 2010 respectively.