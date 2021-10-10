Women stay 3 days with mother’s body

Chennai :

Mary (75), a retired teacher from Chokkampatti near manapparai died three days ago and her unmarried daughters Jecintha (43) and Jayanthi (40) were residing with her.





The trio were in the habit of praying almost all the time in their house located at the outskirts of the village. On Saturday, the Manapparai police received information that there was a foul smell emanating from the house. Police were shocked to see Jecintha and Jayanthi praying in front of the body of Mary. Upon inquiry, the police found that Mary had died three days ago and her daughters were praying for her resurrection. Later, the police pacified the duo and removed the body after four hours of struggle.