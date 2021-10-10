Couple charred to death in Madurai

Madurai :

The incident occurred while the ill-fated couple was asleep in the early morning hours of Saturday. The deceased victims have been identified as T Sakthikannan (43) and his wife Suba Kannan (37), sources said. Koodalpudur Inspector of Police K. Arumugam said the incident could have occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am. After the police control room received information about the incident, the police alerted Fire and Rescue services personnel, who rushed to the spot, but in vain. However, two of their children Kavya (17)and Karthikeyan (14), SSLC student escaped the fire as they were sleeping on the ground floor. The fire engulfed first floor where victims were asleep.