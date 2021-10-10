Stalin's convoy trimmed to avoid public discomfort

Chennai :

“There will be eight vehicles in the CM’s convoy. Additionally, four vehicles were provided by the city police. Now, the four vehicles provided by the city police have been pulled out. The eight standard vehicles of the convoy would remain as it is,” a senior police source said.





The trimming was said to have been done last week based on the instruction of Stalin. A highly placed government source confirmed the trimming and said, “CM asked them to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy. He also asked cops not to stop the public during the movement of his convoy.” Apart from the vehicles carrying security teams and jammer equipment, the convoy has an alternative car on standby to transport the Chief Minister in case of breakdown of the regular vehicle. Also, an ambulance with a doctor and paramedical staff would always be a part of the convoy, which has room for a couple of officials in the inner coterie of Stalin.





Meanwhile, the traffic cops have also been instructed not to stop vehicles in advance during the movement of Chief Minister's convoy. Police sources also said the instructions have been given to stop traffic in the opposite lane only 100meters before the convoy reaches a given spot. The change could help commuters heave a sigh of relief in the city where people are used to stopping vehicles for prolonged periods during VVIP movement on the city roads.