Sasikala case: K’taka HC gives two weeks’ time to file report

Bangalore :

KS Geetha, a social activist and an education expert had filed a PIL in the court alleging that the investigation into the case is being delayed deliberately.





The divisional bench headed by acting Chief Justice SC Sharma on Friday asked government Counsel Srinidhi to submit the report in two weeks.





The petitioner has alleged that the probe into the case revealed that preferential treatment was accorded to Sasikala and her sister-in-law, Ilavarasi.