3 of family in Kovilpatti found dead, police suspect suicide

Chennai :

Kovilpatti Deputy Superintendent of Police Udhayasuriyan said they were found hanging to death from ropes in the house. Family dispute could be the cause behind such a tragic incident.





Twenty years ago, Muthumari was deserted by her husband for some reasons and the victim was under the care and support of her father, who died five months ago.





However, post mortem report is awaited. Based on a complaint from the brother of Muthumari, Kovilpatti West police have filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C., the DSP said.