Baby stolen from Thanjai GH rescued in 30 hrs by cops

Chennai :

The four-day baby girl of Rajalakshmi-Gunasekaran couple was stolen from the Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital, Thanjavur by an unidentified woman who had befriended Rajalakshmi in the maternity ward on Friday morning and the police were tracing her with the support of CCTV footage collected from the hospital.





The Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya who formed three special teams had ordered to trace the woman. The teams had conducted an elaborate investigation and learnt that she had hired an auto from the hospital and the police identified the driver and got more information from him.





Based on the information from the auto driver, the police secured Viji (37)from Pattukkottai colony street and recovered the baby from her. Upon interrogation, Viji confessed to police that she was divorced twice for having no children, Later, she married one Balamurugan and she had pretended to be pregnant for around eight months.





Three days back, Viji had reportedly told Balamurugan that she had developed labour pain and was admitted in the GH for delivery with an intention to lift a baby. On seeing Rajalakshmi had no woman attender, Viji had befriended her and pretended to help her. On Friday, Rajalakshmi asked Viji to take care of the baby and Rajalakshmi utilised the chance and ran away with the baby. On Saturday, the SP handed over the baby to the parents and ordered Viji’s arrest.