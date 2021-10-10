Cases decline in Chennai, Kovai

Chennai :

The numbers saw a decline in Coimbatore and Chennai, recording 164 and 137 positive cases respectively. Chengalpattu saw a further decline and 101 new cases were reported on Saturday.





After a slight decline in positivity rate in the State, the TPR was 0.9 per cent on Saturday, with the highest of 2 per cent positivity in Krishnagiri. The positivity rate in Chennai is at 0.8 per cent currently.





A total of 1,43,377 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, as a total of 16,252 active cases are present currently, with the highest of 1,839 active cases being in Chennai.





As many as 14 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the State, including one death in a private hospital. The death toll in the State stood at 35,768. On Sunday, 1,457 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,24,916.