Rains damage crops ready for harvest in Thanjavur

Chennai :

The widespread rains have been witnessed in many parts of Thanjavur district and from Tuesday late evening, the areas like Pazhiachianallur, Vedumangudi, Puliyadi, Sankarankudi, S- Pudhur in Thiruvidaimarudhur block near Kumbakonam received heavy rains in which around 300 acre summer crop that was ready for harvest submerged and same was the condition in Thirukattupalli and Vinmangalam areas.





According to A Selvagurunathan, a farmer from Pazhiyanchiyanallur who had cultivated around 50 acre of land, there was a storm water drain adjacent to the field that entered into the field and the entire crop had submerged”, Selvagurunathan said. He urged the district administration to initiate steps to assess the damage and help to drain stagnant water from the field. Similar is the condition across Thanjavur and farmers claimed that the rains damaged the ready for harvest in an area of 1000 acres of land.