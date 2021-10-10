Ryots seek dryers to save and supply paddy to DPCs

Chennai :

Since the Mettur dam was opened on the customary date of June 12 this year, the acreage of kuruvai cultivation exceeded the target and the harvest has commenced in the delta region. Almost 60 per cent of the area has been completed and the procurement process has been continuing with the 17 per cent of moisture condition.





At this juncture, continuous rains has hampered the procurement process as in several places. The paddy kept ready before the DPCs was getting drenched and the moisture condition increased up to 19 pc or 22 pc. This has forced farmers to wait till the paddy kept in front of the DPCs to dry up and then move for procurement. However, the Agriculture Engineering department had developed dryer machines for paddy and the trial was conducted at the Vellamperambur DPC in Thanjavur. The TNCSC Senior Regional Manager who inspected the machine assured to add more dryers in the district.





“Owing to continuous rains across the Delta and the harvest is on full swing, each district needs at least 50 dryer machines so that the prescribed moisture condition can be maintained. Otherwise, the paddy kept in front of DPCs may suffer damage”, felt the progressive farmer G Srinivasan from Ganapathi Agraharam at Papanasam in Thanjavur.