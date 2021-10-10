Four held for kidnapping man over financial dispute

Chennai :

Police traced the victim Sajjin to a house at Pudupet and rescued him. The arrested men were identified as Mohammad Hakeem (35), Raj (42), and Raja Hussain (53) of Pudupet, and Mohammad Sultan (58) of Kolathur. Police said Sajjan’s cousin Christu Raj who runs a chit fund had collected money from more than 100 people under a scheme. As he failed to return money to the matured depositors and dodged them citing the pandemic, about 17 victims approached the police Commissionerate and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police summoned and questioned Christu Raj and a few others. Meanwhile, the four men kidnapped his cousin and landed in prison. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.