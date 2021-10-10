Cuddalore DMK MP among 6 booked for murder, 5 arrested

Chennai :

Police sources said cases were filed against Cuddalore MP Ramesh and five others for murdering K Govindarasu, who was employed for the last eight years in the cashew processing unit owned by the Lok Sabha member.





After arresting the accused—Natarajan, Kandavel, Allapichai, Vinodh and Sundararajan—based on prima facie evidence—they were produced before a court and remanded.





All the arrested were employees of the unit situated at Panikankuppam near Panruti and the CB-CID are on the lookout for Ramesh.





As the MP is facing imminent arrest, the party top leadership, including the Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, treasurer TR Baalu, Agriculture Minister and Cuddalore district Secretary MRK Panneerselvam and legal wing members held discussions at the party office to decide on the next course of action.





The case, which was initially probed by the district police, was transferred to the CB-CID on the directions of Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on September 28.





The CB-CID police took over the probe and converted it into a murder case leading to the arrest of the five accused.





Govindarasu, who went to work on September 20, did not return home and was found murdered.





Govindarasu was preparing to return home when two employees accosted him and assaulted him on charges of stealing a few kilograms of cashew nuts and later took him to the Kadampuliyur police station.





When the cops found bleeding injuries on Govindarasu’s face, they asked them to take him to the hospital.





However, they allegedly took the victim back to the cashew processing unit where Govindarasu was found dead a few hours later.