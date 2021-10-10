Polling officer dies of heart attack

A polling officer, who was deployed on duty for the second phase of rural local body polls, died today following a heart attack in Villupuram.
Chennai:
Villupuram was among the nine districts where the second phase of polling commenced this morning. Police sources said the 55-year-old officer Manivasagam, was deployed on duty at a polling booth in Veedur coming under Mailam Panchayat Union, when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
