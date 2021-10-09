As focus remains on Covid-19, Influenza cases underreported

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported more than 1,038 cases of H1N1 Influenza in 2019 and 2,812 cases in 2018. While the decline in the numbers shows a reduced prevalence, numbers as low as four cases in about eight months in the State points out at lack of proper reporting.





"The reduction in prevalence is possible as there were more number of cleanliness drive, Covid-19 prevention activities and others that also helped in keeping away other diseases such as dengue and influenza. However, co-infection cases of Influenza and Covid-19 were not reported as H1N1 cases mainly, but were treated as Covid-19 cases," said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





On the other hand, experts say that cases of Influenza and other common flu is likely to see an increase in the cases due to the monsoon.





"The reporting of Influenza cases and other infectious diseases was impacted during the pandemic and even the activities scheduled for the same were disrupted. However, with relaxations in place, it is necessary to focus on these too. The cases of dengue were last year but we are seeing some outbreak this year. Similarly, the cases of Influenza should also be watched out as there might be an increase as the monsoon sets in," said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.





The state health department officials say that there is no significant increase in the cases of Influenza so far and the hospitals are instructed to report all the cases.





"So far, there is no major events of Influenza cases outbreak and any such cases will be reported to the state health department. We are taking all kinds of fever cases into consideration to prevent any further outbreaks," said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.