OPS seeks CM intervention on coal supply from centre

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure an adequate supply of coal by the centre. In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was running shortage of coal stock due to global crisis and there are reports that the current coal supply in the state will last only for four days. And if this situation continues Tamil Nadu will face erratic power cuts across the state affecting normalcy and the economy.





Unscheduled power cuts will lead to productivity fall affecting economic activities and there is a shortage of supply of coal from public sector company Coal India. The state requires about 62 tonnes of coal on a daily basis but the supply is around 60 per cent and this had decreased the current stock.





Considering the seriousness of the issue the chief minister should communicate with the union energy minister at the earliest explaining the situation faced by the state of Tamil Nadu. The CM should also find long term solutions and demand for the NOC from the ministry of environment and Forest seeking permission to mine coal directly from the Chandrabilla coal block in Odisha. The state should take efforts to address the coal shortage and short term and long term, the OPS demanded.





It may be noted that the Tangedco represented by its chairman submitted a request with the union ministry of environment and forests in September 2020 to accord permission to mine coal from Odisha, but the proposal has hit an administrative block as the site is located close to the Simlipal Satkosia tiger corridor. No objection certificate from the national board of wildlife is crucial for the Odisha and Tamil Nadu states to operate mining in the Chandrabilla block, which is surrounded by Simlipal and Satkosia tiger reserves.