CB-CID books DMK MP, five arrested in cashew unit worker murder case

Chennai :

Police sources said cases were filed against Cuddalore DMK MP Ramesh and five others on charges of murdering K.Govindarasu, who was employed as a labourer for the last eight years in the cashew processing unit owned by the Lok Sabha member.





After arresting the five accused--Natarajan, Kandavel, Allapichai, Vinodh and Sundararajan--based on prima facie evidence--they were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.





All the five arrested were employees of the cashew processing unit situated at Panikankuppam near Panruti and the CB-CID police are on the look out for Ramesh.





As the DMK Lok Sabha Member from Cuddalore is facing imminent arrest in the case, the party top leadership, including Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin, Treasurer T R Baalu, Agriculture Minister and Cuddalore district Secretary MRK Panneerselvam and legal wing members held discussions at the party office to decide on the next course of action.





The case, which was initially probed by the district police, was transferred to the CB-CID on the directions of Director General of Police C.Sylendra Babu on September 28.





The CB-CID police took over the probe and converted it into a murder case leading to the arrest of the five accused.





Govindarasu, who went to work on September 20, did not return home and was found murdered under suspicious circumstances at the cashew processing unit.





After duty hours, Govindarasu was preparing to return home when two employees accosted him and assaulted him on charges of stealing a few kg of cashewnuts and later took him to the Kadampuliyur police station for lodging a complaint.





When the cops on duty found bleeding injuries on Govindarasu's face, they asked them to take him to the hospital for treatment.





However, they allegedly took the victim back to the cashew processing unit where Govindarasu was found dead a few hours later.