Sat, Oct 09, 2021

Rural local body polls peaceful in TN

Published: Oct 09,202105:15 PM by IANS

Polling in the rural local body elections in nine districts of Tamil Nadu is progressing peacefully and at a brisk pace amid tight security on Saturday.

File Photo
Chennai:
Polling is being held in Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram districts. 

According to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, 46.86 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. In the first of polls held on October 6, 77.43 per cent polling was recorded. 

The polling will be held till 6 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 12. 

