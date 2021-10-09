Rural local body polls peaceful in TN

Chennai :

Polling is being held in Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram districts.





According to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, 46.86 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. In the first of polls held on October 6, 77.43 per cent polling was recorded.





The polling will be held till 6 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 12.



