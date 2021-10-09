4-day-old girl stolen from Thanjavur hospital

Footage of a woman walking out with the baby in a bag at Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital

Chennai :

G Rajalakshmi (22), wife of Gunasekaran, a construction coolie from Burma Colony in Thanjavur, was admitted to the Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital on October 5 after she developed labour pain. She delivered a baby girl on the same day.





Meanwhile, a woman approached Rajalakshmi and volunteered to help her. Since she was helping a lot, Rajalakshmi trusted her.





On Friday, Rajalakshmi asked the woman to take care of the baby while she went to take bath. Upon returning to the bed, Rajalakshmi was shocked to find the woman and the baby missing. Only then, she realised that her baby had been stolen.





Rajalakshmi’s husband reached the spot and inquired with the onlookers about the woman. But they too had no clue about the woman.





Soon, he approached Thanjavur Town Police. Based on the information given by Rajalakshmi and her husband, DSP Kabilan held an inquiry at the hospital and checked the CCTV footage, which showed that the woman was walking out with the baby in a shoppers’ bag through the corridor of the ward.





The police have registered a case and a special team, headed by Inspector Franklin, has been formed to trace the woman.