Doc shifted on charges of delaying treatment to pregnant woman for gain

Chennai :

When the pregnant woman got admitted in a nearby private hospital, the same doctor, who has been working as a consultant there, treated her and removed the dead fetus.





Rajarajeshwari, 24, wife of Marudamuthu, 33, a daily wager from Madathukulam suffered severe pain in stomach. The couple already has a four-year-old son and she was pregnant again.





She had gone to the Primary Health Centre in Kaniyur. A scan report revealed that the fetus had died and therefore she was admitted to Udumalpet Government Hospital for treatment.





“My wife had severe pain and continuous bouts of vomiting. Even after four days of admission to Udumalpet GH, the doctors delayed treatment though her health condition began to deteriorate. The doctors also failed to give a proper response,” said Marudamuthu.





After four days, the family shifted Rajarajeshwari to a nearby private hospital for treatment. “Within an hour of paying Rs 35,000 fees, the fetus was removed from the womb by the same GH woman doctor, who delayed treatment in the government facility,” he added.





Based on a complaint to Tirupur Collector S Vineeth, an inquiry was ordered into the incident. Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services TK Bagyalakshmi issued an order transferring the woman doctor Jothilakshmi to Dharapuram GH. Further inquiry is on into the incident.