Vellore cops yet to get poll allowances

Vellore :

Their woes did not end there. “Though DGP Sailendra Babu ordered that police be allowed one day off a week, this was yet to be followed in Vellore district,” they lamented. “We do not know why the idea is not being implemented in this district when it is followed in neighbouring Ranipet,” they asked. Another issue is that when they seek casual leave, it is given, but marked as weekly off. Not only that we also stand to lose a day’s CL as it is deducted from the total CL due to us, they averred.