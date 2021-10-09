Shallots price crash due to export curbs, ryots seek govt help for storage

Chennai :

The good production has been offset by steep reduction in prices too. Now, the farmers urge the state to support them in promoting value-added products and set up good storage facilities.





Over 1 lakh tonnes of shallots are produced annually through cultivation in an area of 7,000 ha. “This year the yield was good and the farmers could get between two and three tonnes per acre. Despite there being a good harvest, most of the products are stocked in the field itself as there was poor pricing,” said V Neelakandan, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Perambalur district secretary.





Shallots were usually exported to Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada and other European nations, but due to COVID-19, the export was stopped and the local consumption was comparatively less, he said. “This led the crop to sell at just Rs 7 per kg to the traders who sell them between Rs 10 and 20 based on the grade. While shallots seeds were sold at Rs 60, the farmers are in a mood not to sell at such a low price as it would certainly lead to a great loss since at least Rs 70,000 per acre has been spent,” he added.





The farmers appealed to the government to set up storage facilities. “This apart, the state should support farmers to involve in making value-added products which has a high demand,” he stressed.