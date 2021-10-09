Nine-day fest begins with fanfare at Isha

Chennai :

It can be watched live on LingaBhairavi YouTube channel at 6:45 pm. (https://www.youtube.com/c/LingaBhairavi). Live programs will also include carnatic music and Bharatanatyam recitals. Also, the public should register at https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en/events/annual-events/navratri to view live, the special Abhishekam program at 5:30 pm on 9, 10 and 15 Oct. As per the government norms during these pandemic times, devotees can visit Isha Yoga Centre from Monday to Thursday from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm. Isha Yoga Centre will remain closed to devotees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.