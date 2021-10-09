Nine-day fest begins with fanfare at Isha

The festival of Navarathri began with joy and fanfare at the Isha Yoga Centre in the textile city. As part of the festivities, Isha Samskriti students will present classical music and dance programs on 8, 9, 10, 12 and 15 October.
Chennai:
It can be watched live on LingaBhairavi YouTube channel at 6:45 pm. (https://www.youtube.com/c/LingaBhairavi). Live programs will also include carnatic music and Bharatanatyam recitals. Also, the public should register at https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en/events/annual-events/navratri to view live, the special Abhishekam program at 5:30 pm on 9, 10 and 15 Oct. As per the government norms during these pandemic times, devotees can visit Isha Yoga Centre from Monday to Thursday from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm. Isha Yoga Centre will remain closed to devotees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Conversations