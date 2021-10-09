Collector warns of action for obstructing flow in Mordana canals

Collector P Kumaravel Pandian has warned of initiating criminal action against those obstructing free flow of water from the Mordana dam to tail end areas, sources said.
Chennai:
Officials said anti-social elements had built obstructions on the Gudiyattam-based Mordana dam’s right and left bank canals to obstruct free flow. Also, many had broken both canals embankments and were using motors to pump water for their lands from the canals, illegally. Pandian said that criminal action, including detention under the Goondas Act, would be taken against those responsible for such actions.
Conversations