OFB civilian staff to boycott inauguration of 7 new corporations

Chennai :

According to a joint circular issued by All India Defence Employees Federation, Bhathiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh and All India Bahujan Defence Employees Federation, the Prime Minister will be officially inaugurating the new 7 Corporations formed by dissolving the OF Board and pitching each Factory against the other in the name of Corporatisation. Let us not forget these are the factories which were the lifeline to each other and we affectionately called them as Sister Factories.