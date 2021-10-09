AK Rajan panel report translated into 7 languages handed over to CM

State Health Minister M Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday handed over the copies of AK Rajan committee report translated into seven different languages to Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Chennai:
The report which was originally presented in English against NEET has been translated into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi. The delegation met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and felt that it would be better if they submit translated versions to the respective Chief Ministers.
