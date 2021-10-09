Sat, Oct 09, 2021

Foresters continue search for 14th day as pug marks not that of T23

Published: Oct 09,202105:35 AM

It was yet another day of disappointment for the Forest Department involved in the search operations to capture the evasive tiger T23 in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Representative Image
Chennai:
It has been two weeks since multiple teams from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were involved in combing operations. Officials said that they were clueless about the tiger as it was not detected in camera traps and hasn’t turned up to prey on cattle tied as its bait by the Forest Department. During the search operations on Thursday, the Forest Department staff found pug marks of a tiger in the Singara Range. However, a thorough examination had later revealed that the pug marks belong to another animal. The Forest Department is likely to continue the search for the evasive tiger on Saturday.
