Foresters continue search for 14th day as pug marks not that of T23

Chennai :

It has been two weeks since multiple teams from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were involved in combing operations. Officials said that they were clueless about the tiger as it was not detected in camera traps and hasn’t turned up to prey on cattle tied as its bait by the Forest Department. During the search operations on Thursday, the Forest Department staff found pug marks of a tiger in the Singara Range. However, a thorough examination had later revealed that the pug marks belong to another animal. The Forest Department is likely to continue the search for the evasive tiger on Saturday.