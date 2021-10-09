State-level Disha panel constituted with CM as chairman

Chennai :

The functions of the state level Disha panel, set up to monitor implementation of various schemes of the Central government at district level, includes evaluation of the progress of initiatives, removal of obstacles and making appropriate recommendations. The Minister for Rural Development KR Periakaruppan would be the deputy chairman and Principal Secretary for Rural Development Department shall be the Member-Secretary, an official release said, adding that the committee has been set up in accordance with the Union government’s guidelines. Among the members of the committee are MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), MLAs, and government officials.