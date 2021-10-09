Popular Tamil poet and film lyricist Piraisoodan no more

Chennai :

He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago following an ailment and he breathed his last at 16 45 hrs, film industry sources said. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has penned songs for several number of films, including those acted by Superstar Rajinikanth. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Lyricist for his songs in movies like ‘Thayagam,’ ‘En Rasavin Manasile’ and ‘Neeyum Naanum’ in 1996,1991 and 2010 respectively. He wrote ‘Jagam Pughazum,’ a Carnatic song that sums up the life of Thyagaraja. He was conferred the title “Kavi Gnaani” by the legendary late music director MS Viswanathan. Members of the Tamil film industry and the literary world condoled the sudden demise of Piraisoodan.