Chief wildlife warden to publish new quarterly journal ‘Wildlife Today’ soon

Chennai :

The office of the chief wildlife warden had also planned a new journal on Wildlife that would be called “Wildlife Today” and will be a quarterly journal by the Wildlife Wing of Tamil Nadu Forest Department.





The Forest Department had also invited wildlife scientists and marine biologists to contribute their article and submit the same to the office of the chief wildlife warden, Saidapet.





This season, Tiruchy-based Biodiversity Conservation Foundation had also come up with an integrated bird census book on migratory birds of Tamil Nadu by compiling the three-year database of bird census reports taken up by the foresters covering all the bird sanctuaries in the state.





For the past few days, the wildlife fraternity in the state has been conducting a webinar, book release and contests for kids to mark the Wildlife Week celebrations held during the first week of October.





On Monday, as part of its wildlife week celebrations, the Chennai Snake Park released the golden jubilee logo and released a book “Snake Rescue and Release Manual.” Snake Helpline software and Snake Rescuer Orientation Programmes were also launched during the week.





To motivate the kids on conservation the Snake Park had also introduced ‘Play and Learn’ Programmes on reptiles developed by the Chennai Snake Park, sources said.