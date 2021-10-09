Sat, Oct 09, 2021

Officials trek 7 km for by poll in Rasipuram hill hamlet today

Published: Oct 09,202103:58 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Polling materials were carried as head load to three hill villages at Rasipuram in Namakkal on Friday.

Polling materials being carried to a hill hamlet in Namakkal on Friday
Polling materials being carried to a hill hamlet in Namakkal on Friday
Chennai:
It was an arduous trek of around seven kms through rocky hills and thorny bushes. With no proper roads for vehicles to go, the poll materials such as ballot boxes and other paraphernalia were carried by polling staff as head loads to Melur, Keelur and Kedamalai villages located at Bodhamalai hills. They were also accompanied by staff from the revenue department and police personnel for security purposes. The three villages have a total of around 1,222 voters and they would be exercising their franchise in the ensuing by-elections to choose ward members. Though it has been a long time demand of villagers for better road connectivity, their demand continues to be ignored by whosoever is in power.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations