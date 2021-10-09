Stalin calls dist secys for live poll updates

Chennai :

The district secretaries, who were busy overseeing election works, had their boss inquiring about the polling progress even in the middle of the day. Yes, Chief Minister MK Stalin had made surprise phone calls to the secretaries of the poll bound districts.





The CM, DMK sources in the know of things disclosed, had sought a status report on the polling percentage and likely tally of the DMK even before the polling process got over. Caught unawares, the district bosses were learned to have given different inputs to the party president cum Chief Minister who was understood to have interjected them when the district bosses of DMK gave less than complete victory in the rural local body polls. A couple of district secretaries in northern districts, DMK sources said, had assured a total sweep in their districts.





Pertinently, the DMK high command had already cautioned its Ministers of likely demoting in the event of the party not faring well in the districts they have been appointed in-charge of.





Grapevine has it that the high command had warned of change in portfolios or in the worst case scenario, stripping of Ministerial status, which prompted the Ministers in charge to mobilize teams and resources from their natives to assist in the nine districts.