Online facility to pay rent for HR and CE properties launched

Chennai :

“Rent for temple properties was fixed in 2012 based on market guidelines and was implemented in 2015. After 2015, a 15 per cent hike was announced, but was not implemented till date. So, a committee will be formed to fix the rent for temple properties and till then to facilitate easy payment a new online facility has been created,” the Minister said.





When asked about the rent details of HR&CE properties, the Minister replied that rent was being collected for 3.48 lakh hectares of temple properties and the number would increase as and when temple properties are identified.





There were many properties that could not be rented out and for those properties boundaries would be marked and they would also be fenced. Boards carrying the names HR&CE have also been placed on vacant sites of temple properties.





When his attention was drawn to the comments of BJP state president Annamalai on COVID-19 and opening of temples, he said that even on Thursday there was a circular from Union Health Ministry which cautioned that states should not think that COVID-19 has subsided and there was a higher chance of virus spread in the coming months and had asked the state government not to allow mass gatherings. Actually, the state BJP should protest against the Centre, but it is a mystery that they were protesting against the state government, quipped the Minister.