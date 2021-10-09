‘Elected unopposed’, lone SC president to get protection to vote in Naikaneri village

Chennai :

Sources said that P Indumathi, a lone SC woman candidate and a resident of Kamanurthattu hamlet coming under Naikaneri village panchayat, who filed her nomination at the last minute was declared elected and issued the ‘election’ certificate by the Madanur BDO on September 25. Indumathi was declared ‘elected’ as hers was the only nomination filed till September 23, the last day for filing nominations.





None of the residents filed nomination for the panchayat president post or for the 9 ward members as the residents consist of the ST, ST Malayali, Vanniayars and Mudranaidu communities to register their protest against the reservation of the panchayat for SC (women) and subsequently they also decided to boycott the polls.





Three women candidates, including two from the Dravidian majors, withdrew their nominations for the post of panchayat union ward for the same reason.





With residents refusing to withdraw their poll boycott decision, sources said that Indumathi, who has been provided police protection now, would be provided with armed escort when she goes to cast her vote at Kamanurthattu hamlet during the second phase of local body polls on Saturday.