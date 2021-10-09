Madras High Court stays police inquiry in case involving Minister

Chennai :

The Minister submitted that the complainant and the injured witnesses, Jayapal, Latha and G Srinivasan, had filed a compromise affidavit before the court, following which Justice M Nirmal Kumar asked the police to confirm the affidavit and directed an interim stay against further inquiry.





“Since a compromise has been achieved between the parties and also seeing that the offences are compoundable, this court directs the defacto complainant and the injured witnesses to appear before the police and confirm the affidavit and the compromise entered between them,” the court said, posting the matter to October 22.





The case dates back to 2011 Assembly polls when a clash erupted between a group of DMK cadre allegedly led by Sekar Babu and AIADMK workers over alleged distribution of cash to voters.