Rlys extends Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks on its premises

Chennai :

Neeraj Sharma, executive director (Passenger Marketing), Railway Board has issued an order (copy available with DT Next) to all zonal railways for extending the validity of the instruction by six months up to April 16, 2022, or till further instruction. On April 17, 2021, the board had decided to ensure the wearing of face masks by all persons at railway premises (including trains) and fines (up to Rs 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules 2012 for persons not wearing masks on railway premises. Validity of the April month’s instruction was issued for a period of six months.





Meanwhile, the board has extended the validity by another six months despite a significant fall in the number of COVID cases in the country. The validity extension order dated October 7, 2021, was issued with the concurrence of the finance directorate of the Ministry of Railways. During the last six months, Southern Railway (SR) has collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.56 crore from people for not wearing masks on railway premises in the zone covering Tamil Nadu and Kerala. About 31,464 cases have been booked and Rs 1,56,88,000 crore was collected from April 17, 2021, to Thursday.