Over 1,300 toilets to be constructed in govt schools

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that infrastructure, including toilet facilities, for government and aided schools would be provided under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, NABARD, Rural Development Department, Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development scheme among others.





The plan is to build 115 toilets for boys at elementary schools and 50 toiles at higher secondary level. Similarly, 51 toilets would be constructed for girls at elementary level schools and 259 toilets at higher secondary schools.





“As there are reports that adequate toilet facilities are not available in the schools for the children with special need, the government has planned to construct 446 at elementary level schools and 451 at higher secondary level,” he said. Due to the pandemic, priority was also given for sanitisation and disinfection of school toilets at regular intervals, ensuring availability of soap and toilet cleaning materials. For 2021-22, a separate amount of Rs 116.28 crore has been allotted as school grant.





“In addition, each school will also ensure appointing staff to clean the toilets on a regular basis to ensure hygienic conditions in and around the toilets,” he added.





Also, availability of water would be ensured in each toilet, the official said. “The managements of government schools were clearly instructed that they should also ensure that adequate water was available before the schools are opened every morning,” he added.