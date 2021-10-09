Police alert Interpol on Lankan refugees taking illegal sea route to Canada

Chennai :

“We have alerted the Interpol about the Lankan refugees attempt to migrate, and have given the list of people who were not traceable on Thursday at refugee camps and private places of stay,” said a senior officer.





Not all the missing refugees are not from camps, said another officer adding that 39 were missing from refugee camps as on Thursday, while the others are residing in private places on rent outside the camps.





Of the 65 refugees who are believed to be missing on Thursday, 15 of them contacted the authorities claiming that they were working in remote locations like quarries and other areas where mobile phone signals are not available.





There is a possibility that some of the refugees could have ventured into the sea to undertake such dangerous attempts at migrating to other countries, sources said.





Meanwhile, a boat, believed to be purchased from Kolachal in Kanniyakumari and taken to Kollam shore in Kerala, was readied by Lankan refugees for their long sea voyage. As per Kerala police input, the particular boat is not in Kollam shore now. It is possible that the Lankan refugees could have used the boast to travel to their destination in Canada, sources said.





“We are trying to verify that information, too,” said an official.