Stalin directs completion of city infra works

Chennai :

According to an official statement, Stalin asked the officials to ensure that there is no hindrance to the traffic on Mount-Poonamallee High Road during the construction and also to take all safety measures. Special Initiatives Department principal secretary and CMRL managing director Pradeep Yadav explained various works undertaken by the Metro.





Stalin, who inaugurated Chennai Metro’s phase I work in 2009, inspected the work on the construction of the station opposite Ramachandra Hospital at Porur as part of phase II’s corridor four connecting Poonamallee Bypass and Light House. As part of phase II, the Metro would construct three corridors, running for 118.9 km — corridor 3 (45.8 km) Madhavaram to Siruseri, corridor 4 (26.1 km) Poonamallee Bypass to Light House and corridor 5 (47 km) Madhavaram to Shollinganallur — at Rs 61,843 crore. Earlier, he first visited Central Square, which is being constructed by the Metro at Rs 389.42 crore with funding from Chennai Metropolitan Transport Authority. It is a transport hub that will connect Chennai Metro with Central Railway station, MRTS and suburban. This square will have landscaping, bus bays, an underground multilevel car parking and two multistorey buildings for commercial establishments.





The Chief Minister directed the officers to complete the works on Central Square, which will become the crown jewel of the Singara Chennai, at the earliest.





Stalin also visited the Kathipara Intermodal Urban Square, which is being constructed at Rs 14.5 crore, beneath the Kathipara grade separator. This is being built to provide an intermodal transport facility for passengers. It also has a walking area and bus bays.