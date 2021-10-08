Second phase of rural local body polls in TN on Saturday

Chennai :

The first phase of polls in nine districts was held on October 6 and the counting of votes will take place on October 12.





The rural local body polls were held last in 2011.





The first phase of the polls were peaceful except for some minor scuffles between the two major Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK. People of Amundi panchayat in Katpadi had boycotted the polls after the panchayat President's post, which was under general category was converted to SC (woman), pointing out that there were only 2 SC women and one SC man in the village and that reserving the post for SC (woman) was unscientific.





Police are on high alert for the second phase of polls as the killings and beheadings at Tirunelveli and Dindigul districts of south Tamil Nadu had created a fear among the people. The administration of Tirunelveli where the polls are being held during the second phase have deployed a heavy police contingent.